Fujiko A. Fujio, a popular Japanese manga artist known for “Ninja Hattori-kun” and “The Laughing Salesman,” has died at his home near Tokyo, police said Thursday. He was 88.

The cartoonist was also known for works such as “Kaibutsu-kun” (“The Monster Kid”), which has also been made into an anime series that’s available in some foreign countries. “The Laughing Salesman” is shown on video streaming giant Netflix.

Fujiko A. Fujio, whose real name is Motoo Abiko, worked with childhood friend Fujiko F. Fujio, the late creator of the famed cartoon series “Doraemon.” The duo went by the name Fujiko Fujio in a partnership that was later dissolved.