For generations, Zainichi (ethnic Korean residents of Japan) have faced a gauntlet of injustices that range from inconvenience to discrimination to harassment, a reality that the Japanese public has never fully understood or been educated on. Author Chesil’s “The Color of the Sky Is the Shape of the Heart,” which won the Oda Sakunosuke literary prize in 2016 and was recently translated into English, takes a bracing look inside the mind of a Zainichi teenager to challenge readers with a deeply traumatized consciousness and the pain and liberation that comes in processing that trauma.

The Color of the Sky Is the Shape of the Heart, by Chesil

Translated by Takami Nieda

168 pages

SOHO TEEN



“The Color of the Sky” is an explicitly Zainichi novel: It tells the story of a young girl struggling to find her place in the world after transferring from a regular Japanese junior high school to the biggest North Korean school in Tokyo, and subsequently getting kicked out and shipped off to rural Oregon to live with a host mother.

At the North Korean school, Ginny (whose Korean name is Jinhee) struggles to adapt due to her lack of Korean language ability. Under the looming portraits of Kil Il Sung and Kim Jong Il, Ginny begins to resent the country’s leadership, a resentment that deepens after a North Korean missile launch results in a cavalcade of threats against the school and violence against Ginny personally. Letters from Ginny’s repatriated family in North Korea appear interspersed throughout the novel.

Chesil’s heartfelt book is short and feels understated at times, but it speaks volumes in its artful restraint and ability to evoke empathy in the reader. Each chapter feels fragmented and incomplete, with sparks of thoughts, feelings, and even events left unexplored, but Takami Nieda’s translation vibrantly captures the instability and uncertainty of a teenage mind while allowing Chesil’s poetic language to shine through. The elliptical style is clearly an intentional decision, allowing Ginny to deal with unpacking her identity and the horrific violence she experiences because of it. This approach makes the writing feel evasive at times, but it comes with rewards for the proactive reader willing to try to cut through Ginny’s confusion.

“What many English-language readers interpret as ‘vagueness’ is oftentimes an invitation for the reader to fill in the gaps and arrive at their own meaning,” Nieda explains over email. “I try not to add anything overly explanatory unless absolutely necessary.

“(I) loved the evocativeness of the prose, how it bristled with righteous anger and resonated with lyricism in turns. I came away with the feeling that the author, Chesil, was personally invested in Ginny’s story and that it mattered to her that Ginny could find some peace with her past.”

The narrative evasion comes to a head when Ginny explains an important decision she makes at the end of the novel to her American host mother. She does this by telling a strange story about having a conversation with a tiny star. Ginny is unable to directly discuss her experiences and feelings, so she processes them through metaphor, fantasy and inexplicable action. This process is reflected in the novel’s English title, the translation of “sorairo wa kokoro moyō,” a phrase Ginny uses to express her feelings, meaning that no view ever looks the same because one’s heart never stays the same.

Ginny processing her identity along with her trauma is a major theme in the novel. While the Zainichi experience has changed drastically since Koreans began migrating to Japan in the 19th century, the story’s conclusion coincides with the beginning of a new century in which “the declining impact of discrimination and the rise of ethnic recognition made Zainichi a significant presence in Japanese cultural and social life,” writes John Lie, a sociology professor at the University of California, Berkeley.

The 1998 North Korean missile tests loom large over the story. While Zainichi received special permanent residency under various terms stipulated in 1965 and later in 1982, pockets of hate speech and violence have continued to erupt from Japan’s far right, with 31% of Zainichi saying they have been verbally harassed for their identity in a 2021 survey. Zainichi face a particularly unique challenge of identity-crafting in the 21st century, with the rising prevalence of South Korean culture in some ways superseding the very distinct experience of Zainichi.

“Given the decline in the power of Chosen Soren (the ethnic organization affiliated with North Korea) and the continuing influx of ‘newcomers’ from South Korea, the distinct cultures of Zainichi are in decline,” Lie says. “This is not a problem in and of itself, but the earlier struggles sought to carve a space in Japanese life that was strictly neither Japanese nor Korean (North or South). It’d be a pity to elide that achievement and be superseded by Japanese nationalists and South Korean nationalists.”

Fortunately, Chesil and her writing exist fully in this in-between space that is still a reality for many Zainichi in Japan. While the Zainichi experience varies based on a variety of factors (North Korean versus South Korean affiliation, naturalization status, among others), Lie says that Chesil’s writing is another entry into a fruitful lineage of Zainichi thinking that asks probing questions about identity, alongside Lee Yang-ji’s “Yuhi” (1988) and Kaneshiro Kazuki’s “Go” (2000).

As with any great work of literature, “The Color of the Sky” doesn’t offer Ginny or the reader any easy answers. “Our history isn’t some textbook that no one wants to open,” Chesil writes. “Our history can be found in music.” While Ginny doesn’t come to any explicit terms with her identity, she nonetheless grows immensely throughout the novel, learning how to ask the difficult questions rather than grasping for answers. And while Ginny’s trauma still looms large over her life and prevents her from speaking directly about it, she at least makes the decision to stay at her American school and “catch the sky” if it were to fall.

Although the novel’s unexpectedly positive ending comes a bit out of nowhere, it can be accepted as the whims of a teenager and makes the author’s underlying message no less valuable. “The Color of the Sky” is living proof of literature’s importance. It can open the mind of readers to the lives of others, and provide the silenced the courage to speak up.