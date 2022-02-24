Turning Yoko Ogawa’s “Hotel Iris” into a film was never going to be easy. The 1996 novel centers on Mari, a bored 17-year-old hotel desk clerk who enters into a sadomasochistic relationship with a translator in his 60s. These days, a film about such an age-inappropriate liaison is, to put it simply, problematic.

In Hiroshi Okuhara’s film adaptation of “Hotel Iris,” which is now playing in theaters across Japan, the central relationship is not that of an elderly sexual abuser and his teenage victim. For one thing, Mari is played by 28-year-old Taiwanese actor and model Lucia. Also, Masatoshi Nagase, who plays the never-named translator, discussed the novel’s 50-year age difference with Okuhara prior to filming.

“I asked him if I should use makeup to look older, but he said there was no need to do that,” says Nagase, who turns 56 in July. “So I played the character as being closer to my real age. On the other hand, the age of Lucia’s character is raised. During the shoot I never had the feeling I was doing these (sexual) acts with a 17-year-old. She was an adult woman, even though there is still a considerable age gap.”

Despite the dubious nature of the film’s central relationship, Okuhara says he never felt the need to justify it or explain it.

“In real life, when you’re in love with someone, you don’t necessarily have an explanation for it,” he says. “So I thought it would be strange to give reasons for them being together.”

To Mari, Nagase’s translator represents an escape from the tedium of a life spent under the rigid control of her mother, who is the manager of the seedy seaside hotel where she works. Despite the translator’s dodgy reputation — he is rumored to have murdered his wife, and Mari first encounters him after his violent altercation with a prostitute at the hotel — he has an irresistible allure. Always dressed in a wool suit and tie, he cuts a sophisticated figure, while exuding sensitivity, intelligence and an exciting aura of danger.

She makes the first advances and walks into the relationship with her eyes wide open. And her trysts with the translator allow her to express her true sexual nature. However, their erotic idyll is interrupted by complications, including a murder and the arrival of the translator’s nephew (Kanichiro Sato, who goes by his first name). Also, doubts begin to creep in as to whether the translator really is who he says he is, or if he even exists at all. As the film approaches its climax, the ground continues to shift under the viewer’s feet, with no pat answers in sight.

Okuhara, whose last feature was the Beijing-set drama “The Black Square” in 2012, found himself puzzled and fascinated by the novel’s ambiguity. “I felt that (Ogawa) had created an imaginary world very close to the sort of film I wanted to make,” the director says.

Director Hiroshi Okuhara shot the film adaptation of 'Hotel Iris' in Kinmen, an island belonging to Taiwan.

It took him four years to script, finance, cast and shoot “Hotel Iris,” with filming taking place on Kinmen, an island belonging to Taiwan. “In the film, though, they never say that it’s Taiwan,” Okuhara says. “I wanted to shoot in a place where you have no idea where you are.” Kinmen struck him as the perfect borderless location.

“It’s in Taiwan, but it’s got its own culture,” he explains. “A lot of people there have gone abroad to work and earn money. When they come back, the houses they build have a kind of Western look.”

During a visit to the island, Okuhara stayed in what was to become the hotel of the film’s title. Struck by its European atmosphere and retro charm, he says, “I knew that with this hotel, we could shoot the film.” But the casting of Nagase, a veteran who has worked with such directors as Jim Jarmusch (“Mystery Train”), Sion Sono (“Suicide Club”) and Naomi Kawase (“Sweet Bean”) in his three-decade acting career, was instrumental in getting it made.

Nagase says the film’s mix of cultures and languages is one of the aspects that attracted him to the project — his character speaks Japanese, and Lucia’s Mari, a mix of Japanese and Mandarin.

“I think Japanese actors and filmmakers are wonderful, but when I go abroad to work I can discover new things, and that’s good for me as an actor,” he says. “It was a great experience to work together with people from different backgrounds on the same project.

“Also, it’s the kind of role I wanted to do from the time I was young, so when I got the offer, I was really happy.”

Reading “Hotel Iris” prior to the start of shooting, he says he was “intrigued by the novel’s ambivalence, which you can interpret in any way you want — as a delusion, a fiction or an excess of imagination. Is what we are seeing real? Does the translator even exist? I talked a lot with the director about all that. I’m sure you can understand why.”

The film, however, does not solve the mystery of what we are really seeing. Is it an erotic daydream of one of the principals, or something else? Instead, mirrors appear again and again, reflecting the translator and Mari, both together and apart.

“They are an important motif that doesn’t exist in the novel,” Okuhara says. “When you’re in love, it’s not just love you have but also a kind of communication. The reactions of your partner help you recognize who you are, and it’s good to know the real you. When you’re isolated, though, you start to lose that sense of self.”

That is, if you stare into the mirror or stay alone with your thoughts long enough, reality may slip away. And you start to imagine a dream lover who fulfills all your desires, the fatal ones included.

”Hotel Iris” is showing now in select cinemas in Yamagata and Aichi prefectures and Tokyo. It will be screened in cinemas nationwide at later dates. For more information, visit http://hoteliris.reallylikefilms.com (Japanese only).

