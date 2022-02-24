Every artist goes through some rough patches during their career, but Masato Hara has spent years in the wilderness. After racking up massive debts to produce his 2013 feature “I Wish You Were Here,” the Kyoto-based director lost his home in a fire in 2018, taking his entire archive of work with it.

That included the master tape for his landmark documentary, “The First Emperor” (1973), a hallucinogenic exploration of filmmaking and Japanese mythology that in its original version ran to about eight hours.

Hara, who was 68 at the time of the fire, suffered burns while trying to rescue a hard disk containing his latest work. Fortunately, the rest of his family escaped unscathed, and his wife, Maori, had the presence of mind to start filming on her iPhone.

Chronicle in the Ruins ( Yakeato Kuronikuru ) Rating







3 out of 5 Run Time 84 mins. Language Japanese Opens Feb. 25

Over the following days, she recorded the family’s experiences as they suddenly found themselves homeless. This intimate footage forms the basis of “Chronicle in the Ruins,” for which the couple share directing credits.

In the immediate aftermath of the fire, Maori and her children — a college-age son and much younger twin daughters — find temporary shelter at a local community center. They’re later joined by Masato, still wearing his hospital gown, his head swaddled with gauze and crowned with a baseball cap.

Despite the trying circumstances, they manage to contrive a sense of domesticity. Maori buys a rice cooker and keeps the kids distracted, while trying to figure out if they’d renewed their fire insurance coverage. Masato picks through the charred contents of a bag he salvaged from the wreckage, discovering that his inkan (personal seal) survived the blaze, as did his point card for electronics superstore Yodobashi Camera.

He’s also able to recover some burned canisters of film, including scraps of his 8 mm home movies, which intersperse the narrative. Extravagantly scarred and warped by the heat, they recall the celluloid mutilations of avant-garde filmmaker Peter Tscherkassky, except the figures they depict are younger versions of the people wrestling with adversity in the film’s present.

There’s no shortage of experimental movies that have used the physicality of celluloid to evoke memory and loss, but it’s especially poignant here. Like the water-damaged photos recovered after the March 2011 tsunami in Japan, the fragmentary footage both captures all that’s been lost, and embodies the trauma of the loss itself.

A different — and perhaps better — film might have placed these evocative remnants at the heart of the story. That the Haras choose to focus on their family instead shows that they have their priorities in the right place, but leaves their documentary caught in an awkward space between the transcendent and the mundane.

During its meandering final stretch, the film skips forward to 2021, and the family embarks on a summer vacation, with Super8 cameras in tow. It’s a gorgeous sequence, shown in split-screen format, and suggesting that no loss is ever final. Too bad that the film doesn’t finish there, but instead chooses to end with a montage of iPhone shots of Kyoto tourist spots, which look banal in comparison.

The theatrical release of “Chronicle in the Ruins” coincides with revival screenings of some of Masato Hara’s earlier work. New initiates should start there, though this post-disaster diary has its modest charms — and the couple’s twin daughters are a star act.

