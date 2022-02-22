A museum in New York dedicated to Louis Armstrong will give a letter of appreciation to people involved in the “Come Come Everybody” Japanese morning television drama series for elevating the popularity of the jazz icon, nicknamed “Satchmo.”

In response to a request made by Yoshio and Keiko Toyama of the Wonderful World Jazz Foundation in Japan, Ricky Riccardi, director of research collections at the Louis Armstrong House Museum and the author of a Satchmo biography, will send the certificate of gratitude to those who are making the NHK drama series.

The letter says, “Your show seems to be bringing a lot of joy and hope during these uncertain times, just as Louis Armstrong’s music helped get the world through some tough times in the 20th Century.”

The museum is believed to have also welcomed a rise in the number of new Satchmo fans through the asadora (morning drama series), thanks to its featuring his recording of “On the Sunny Side of the Street,” among others.

The New Orleans Jazz Museum, located in Armstrong’s hometown, will also send a letter of appreciation to the “Come Come Everybody” team.

The letters were set to be handed to the show’s team members including Takahiro Kaneko, who is in charge of music for the TV series, at an event to be held at the Foreign Correspondents’ Club of Japan in Tokyo.