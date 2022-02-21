Teruhiko Saigo, who was one of the Big Three male singers of the Showa Era (1926-1989), died of prostate cancer at a Tokyo hospital Sunday morning. He was 75.

Saigo, a native of the city of Kagoshima, was also a popular actor. His real name was Seiki Imagawa.

His early songs “Kimi Dake wo” and “Junanasasi no Kono Mune ni” became hits in 1964, when he won the Japan Record Award’s New Artist of the Year.

Teruhiko Saigo | KYODO

His other hit songs included “Hoshi Musume” and “Hoshi no Flamenco.”

Saigo dominated the world of Japanese popular music with fellow Big Three singers Yukio Hashi and Kazuo Funaki.

He started his acting career in earnest by taking the role of the protagonist in the television drama series “Doterai Yatsu,” a story of a self-made man, which began in 1973.

His performances as high-ranking samurai Toyama Kinshiro in the historical drama series “Edo wo Kiru” were acclaimed. He appeared in many other TV dramas and movies.

In 2011, he underwent prostate cancer surgery. He received advanced treatment in Australia last year after a cancer resurgence.

He is survived by his former wife, Japanese singer and actor Mari Henmi, and his eldest daughter, TV personality Emiri Henmi.