There’s a moment that happens in many of Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s films when, deep in conversation, the characters are suddenly shown in close-up, speaking straight at the camera. It’s a simple technique, but it can be startlingly effective. Every shade of emotion is on full display. As a viewer, it can leave you feeling like a voyeur — or a confidante.

Many movie fans around the world are only just discovering Hamaguchi’s deft, probing explorations of the human heart. The 43-year-old had a breakout year in 2021, as he released two wildly contrasting but complementary films to widespread acclaim: the slow-burning Haruki Murakami adaptation “Drive My Car” and three-part anthology “Wheel of Fortune and Fantasy.”

This week, “Drive My Car” became the first Japanese film ever to be nominated for the Academy Award for best picture. Hamaguchi is also in the running for the best director Oscar — only the third time a Japanese filmmaker has been up for the prize, after Akira Kurosawa (“Ran”) and Hiroshi Teshigahara (“Woman in the Dunes”) — as well as best adapted screenplay and best international feature.

It’s a phenomenal achievement for a filmmaker who is still really just hitting his stride. Although he released his debut feature, “Passion,” in 2008, Hamaguchi didn’t start to garner widespread attention until 2015’s “Happy Hour,” a luminous portrait of the lives of four women on the cusp of middle age that had an over five-hour running time.

Born in Kawasaki in 1978, Hamaguchi had an itinerant childhood on account of his father’s job as a civil servant, even spending a few years in Iran when he was young. He graduated from the prestigious University of Tokyo, where the student film circle turned him on to directors such as John Cassavetes, the U.S. independent cinema pioneer.

Hamaguchi has described watching Cassavetes’ movies — full of naked emotions and the devastating drama of the everyday — as his biggest inspiration for becoming a director. Another name that frequently pops up in interviews is Eric Rohmer, whose sensitive, literary character studies have also clearly informed the director’s approach.

After graduating, Hamaguchi attempted to follow a traditional route into the Japanese film industry, but discovered that he wasn’t cut out for assistant director work. Instead, he enrolled in a newly created graduate film program at Tokyo University of the Arts, where one of his professors was celebrated director Kiyoshi Kurosawa. (The pair would later go on to work together, when Hamaguchi co-wrote the script for Kurosawa’s 2020 wartime drama, “Wife of a Spy.”)

Hamaguchi’s first feature was actually an adaptation of the Stanislav Lem novel “Solaris,” made on a ¥4 million budget as part of his course. It’s apparently pretty good, though you’d have to go to the university to watch it: they didn’t obtain the rights for the novel, so the film has never been screened publicly.

“Passion,” about the romantic entanglements of a group of young adults, was his graduation piece, though it was good enough to screen in competition at the Tokyo Filmex festival in 2008. Like his follow-up, “The Depths” (2010), it showed clear indications of where Hamaguchi was headed as a filmmaker, but found only a modest audience in Japan.

A key juncture in Hamaguchi’s career came following the Great East Japan Earthquake of 2011, when he headed to the northeastern Tohoku region with fellow filmmaker Ko Sakai to interview survivors. Although they had only planned to make one documentary, they ended up producing three: “The Sound of Waves,” “Voices from the Waves” and “Storytellers.”

The project clarified Hamaguchi’s sense of what he wanted to capture with his camera, and his subsequent work has often blurred the line between fiction and documentary. His long car journeys with Sakai also made him realize how a moving vehicle could liberate conversation — an insight that would inform the dashboard confessionals of “Drive My Car.”

Hamaguchi’s maturation as a filmmaker was evident in the movie that became his calling card, “Happy Hour.” Developed through improvisational workshops and featuring a cast of non-professional actors, it was a very intimate epic: a film that you don’t so much watch as live with.

In an age of diminishing attention spans, Hamaguchi’s cinema demands — and rewards — perseverance. Some of the most memorable moments in his movies come when he seems to just let people keep talking, and talking. There’s the thrilling sense that his characters are as surprised as the audience by where the conversation is taking them, even as they often leave the most important things unsaid.

To get his cast to this point, Hamaguchi uses a rigorous rehearsal process, in which the actors do multiple read-throughs of the script until they have internalized the dialogue. He insists that they don’t inject any feeling while doing so, the idea being that they will then be able to summon genuine emotions when the camera starts rolling.

In “Drive My Car,” many of these conversations take place inside a vintage Saab 900 Turbo, which widowed theatrical director Yusuke (Hidetoshi Nakajima) uses to get to rehearsals for a multilingual production of Anton Chekhov’s “Uncle Vanya.” He’s driven by Misaki (Toko Miura), a taciturn young woman with an unhappy past of her own, and over the course of their journeys the two gradually start to open up to each other.

If you’ve heard anything about the film, you probably know by now that it clocks in at a generous three hours, though the running time feels appropriate rather than indulgent.

The scrappier, funnier (and shorter) “Wheel of Fortune and Fantasy” was almost an afterthought. Hamaguchi started writing the film while waiting to get the go-ahead from Murakami for “Drive My Car,” and then completed it during a pandemic-induced hiatus in filming for the latter.

Although they are tonally very different, the two films have a lot in common: there are erotic scenes, extended conversations in moving vehicles, and an interest in the nature of performance.

It’s no coincidence that many of Hamaguchi’s films feature actual performances, or characters who are actors. “Intimacies” (2012), which he made while teaching at Tokyo’s Enbu Seminar film and theater school, centers around the production of a stage play that’s shown in its entirety. In “Asako I & II,” which screened in competition at Cannes International Film Festival in 2018, a woman starts dating a man who looks exactly like her ex-boyfriend — in a sense, acting out her own fantasy.

Hamaguchi is fascinated by the roles we play, the lies we tell ourselves, and the shared lie of fiction. In his films, fiction can illuminate real life, but also create a space in which characters are able to be honest with one another.

Viewers who go along for the ride may find themselves subtly changed by the experience. Hamaguchi isn’t just looking into his characters’ souls: he’s looking into ours.

