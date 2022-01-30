Shikoku’s Kochi Prefecture, which has produced a long line of famous manga artists, recently set up a remote working base in its capital city in a bid to become a hub for anime and manga creators.

The Kochi Prefectural Government, together with three municipal governments and Kochi Shinkin Bank, are working to encourage firms in the animation industry to set up satellite offices in the prefecture that would enable creators to work remotely.

As part of the plan, a satellite office base will be set up in the city of Kochi in the first half of this year to provide support for interested animation companies and create an environment where creators can work remotely.

An animation festival inviting creators from around Japan is slated to be held in 2023. The region will also be promoted internationally as a hub for anime at the 2025 World Expo in Osaka.

Located on the smallest of Japan’s four main islands, Kochi Prefecture has produced famous manga artists such as Ryuichi Yokoyama, Takashi Yanase, Taira Hara and Rieko Saibara.

Building on this legacy, the prefecture has hosted the annual Manga-Koshien competition — the manga version of the National High School Baseball Championship in Hyogo Prefecture — since 1992, attracting young aspiring manga artists from around the country every year. In recent years, students from South Korea, Taiwan and Singapore have also participated.

In July 2012, the prefectural government established a committee to promote the region as a “manga kingdom” in collaboration with the private sector.

More recently, the prefecture was also the setting for “Belle,” an animated film by director Mamoru Hosoda that premiered at the Cannes Film Festival last summer.

“Kochi has a strong commitment to manga, and this animation project is more than convincing. We hope firms in related industries will gather here,” Kochi Gov. Seiji Hamada said during a meeting to launch the project on Jan. 20.

Katsunori Namifusa, president of a Tokyo-based regional development and production firm known as World Eggs, said Kochi has the potential to become a prominent regional city like France’s Cannes.

“I hope Kochi’s animation festival will come to be like the Cannes Film Festival,” he said.

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)