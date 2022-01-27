It’s a familiar tale: A lone stranger, devoted to old-fashioned values and a peaceful way of life, takes up arms in order to defend what’s right. This well-worn premise, seen in countless movies starring Ken Takakura or Gary Cooper, gets a few fresh licks of paint and some unexpected philosophical trimmings in “Pure Japanese.”

Though it was directed by Daishi Matsunaga, this peculiar film is very much the brainchild of its producer and star, Dean Fujioka. The Fukushima-born multi-hyphenate began his career in Hong Kong, and there seems to be an element of autobiography in his portrayal of Daisuke Tateishi, a stuntman whose overseas experience has made him an outsider in his native land.

After an on-set accident put an end to his Hollywood career, Daisuke has found work at a historical theme park (the real-life Edo Wonderland Nikko Edomura), where actors perform staged ninja battles for tourists.

3 out of 5 Run Time 88 mins. Language English, Japanese Opens Jan. 28

Despite his martial-arts prowess, Daisuke’s past traumas have rendered him unable to fight, so instead he works in the lighting booth, triggering sound effects for each swoosh of the blade. That he insists on doing this job in full make-up suggests that he may be taking the whole thing just a little too seriously.

You know it’s only a matter of time before this man of muscle gets a call to kick ass, and it comes from teenage orphan Ayumi (Aju Makita). Her grandfather (Tetsu Watanabe) is getting hassled by yakuza over his refusal to sell his home to make way for a hot-spring resort. Tellingly, the project is financed by Chinese backers, while the local assemblyman (Tetsuya Bessho) sees it as his chance to vault to national politics.

Yet the movie complicates a seemingly clear-cut narrative of ordinary folk fighting against the system, by raising serious doubts about Daisuke’s past and the heroic tradition he seems to embody.

“Pure Japanese” is likely to be misunderstood — all the more so, given that it’s played totally straight. The film’s marketing campaign suggests a straightforward splatter fest, and it does eventually deliver some of the requisite thrills, including a brutal showdown between Fujioka and professional wrestler Yukio Sakaguchi.

However, viewers expecting typical genre-movie fare will probably come away disappointed. It’s closer to the self-reflexive cinema that Takashi Miike and Sion Sono used to do so well, giving audiences a bit of the old ultra-violence while forcing them to question what they’re watching.

The closest the film comes to a knowing wink is with its cutest conceit: a PCR-style test kit that ostensibly lets people measure their ethnic purity. The whole thing turns out to be a scam, but that doesn’t stop Daisuke from getting a destructive ego boost after receiving a 100% score. He may be a good fighter, but he’s also a pure idiot.

This is a film with some big ideas: It opens with a quote from philosopher Ludwig Wittgenstein, and later cites author Yukio Mishima and intellectual Yoshida Shoin. But Tatsuo Kobayashi’s script keeps raising talking points, only to leave them dangling. Rather than go in for the kill, it ends on a frustratingly ambivalent note.

After unpacking the symbolism of Japanese identity and screen heroism, “Pure Japanese” seems uncertain what to do with all the pieces.

