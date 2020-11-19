Writer Yu Miri won this year’s National Book Award for translated literature in the United States on Wednesday for her novel “Tokyo Ueno Station.”

The novel, translated into English by Morgan Giles, depicts the life of the book’s narrator Kazu, who left his family in Fukushima Prefecture to work in the Japanese capital a year before the 1964 Tokyo Olympics.

The website of the National Book Awards, said the novel “is a welcome and necessary addition to the translated Japanese canon, which unfolds in the memories of a deceased narrator occupying the eponymous train station.”

In an award ceremony held online, Yu, who is of Korean descent and was raised in Yokohama, said she wants to share the prize with the people of Minamisoma, Fukushima Prefecture, a city stricken by the March 2011 Great East Japan Earthquake and subsequent tsunami and nuclear disaster where she currently resides and runs a book store.

“I am so happy … I would like to share this joy with the people of Minamisoma, who have been on the road of hardship since the earthquake, tsunami and nuclear disaster. This is for you all,” Yu, 52, said.

Yu writes in Japanese and has won a number of Japanese literature awards, including the prestigious Akutagawa Prize in 1997 for “Kazoku Shinema” (Family Cinema). In 2015, she moved to Minamisoma, a city from which many residents had been forced to evacuate after the quake and ensuing nuclear disaster.

In 2018, Japanese writer Yoko Tawada won the National Book Award in the translated literature category for her novel “Emissary.”