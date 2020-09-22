Tatsuya Yamaguchi, a former member of pop idol group Tokio, has been arrested on suspicion of drunken driving, it was learned Tuesday.

Yamaguchi, 48, is suspected of driving a motorcycle under the influence of alcohol, investigative sources said. He was arrested in Tokyo’s Nerima ward after colliding with a stopped car around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday and admitted that he was responsible for the accident under the influence. A man in the car who called the police and Yamaguchi were not injured in the incident.

