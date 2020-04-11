Director Nobuhiko Obayashi, whose coming-of-age hits focused on youth in Onomichi, dies at 82

Director Nobuhiko Obayashi, who produced a series of hit movies in the 1980s featuring youths in his hometown of Onomichi, Hiroshima Prefecture, died of lung cancer Friday, his film company said. He was 82.

The official site for his latest film, “Umibeno Eigakan Kinemano Tamatebako” (“Labyrinth of Cinema”), said he died late Friday.

“Director Obayashi fought his sickness to the day of the scheduled release of his film. Rest in peace, director Obayashi, you who loved films so much you kept on making them,” the announcement said.

Obayashi, who earned global recognition for his work, including at the Berlin International Film Festival, revealed he had stage-four lung cancer in August 2016, before shooting “Hanagatami.”

His films are imbued with a kaleidoscopic, fairy tale-like imagery that repeats his trademark motifs: colorful Japanese festivals, dripping blood, marching doll-like soldiers, shooting stars and winding cobblestone roads.

In addition to films about youth, Obayashi also produced several works throughout his career that had an antiwar theme and emphased the importance of peace. He stayed stubbornly true to his core pacifist message through more than 40 movies and thousands of TV shows, commercials and other works.

His last work, “Labyrinth of Cinema,” takes up Japan’s wartime history in Hiroshima and Okinawa.

The film was showcased at the Tokyo International Film Festival last year, which honored him as a “cinematic magician” and screened several of his other works.

“Japanese people are now blissfully oblivious to what they experienced” in that war, Obayashi said in an interview with reporters ahead of the festival. “I want people to think of (what happened in WWII) as their own experience.”

The film is an homage to filmmaking. Its main characters, young Japanese men who go to an old movie theater but increasingly get sucked into crises, have names that emulate Obayashi’s favorite cinematic giants, Francois Truffaut, Mario Bava and Don Seigel.

The film was initially scheduled to come out on Friday, but was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

His other popular films include “House,” a 1977 horror comedy about youngsters who amble into a haunted house, and “Hanagatami” (2017), another take on his perennial themes of young love and the injustices of war that unfolds in iridescent hues.

After making his directorial debut with the surreal “House,” he shot three works centered on adolescence amid the scenery of Onomichi, which faces the Seto Inland Sea across from Shikoku is full of narrow cobblestone streets and old houses.

The three works are “Tenkosei” (“Exchange Students”), “Tokyo Kakeru Shojo” (“The Girl Who Leapt Through Time”) and “Sabishinbo” (“Lonely Heart”).

“When I shoot films in Onomichi, it makes me set higher standards for myself and consequently improve the quality of my works. The place makes me feel I’m 18 again, and that I must live up to my old self full of intrepidity and yearning for ideals,” Obayashi said of why he keeps focusing on his hometown.

The Onomichi trilogy was lauded for its bold, lyrical depiction of the main actresses, whose demonstration of youthful energy helped vault the three works into the ranks of the most popular coming-of-age flicks in Japan.

Upon concluding the series, Obayashi shifted his focus to exploring other locations, such as Nagano and Oita, and devoted much of his career into making the best use of the cultures and landscapes inherent to each region.

When he was 3, Obayashi was already toying with a miniature movie projector for children. Subsequent years saw him frequenting the local theaters, and it wasn’t long before he was in university experimenting with the 8mm format to produce films on his own.

“House” was a rare commercial success in that it was distributed by cinematic giant Toho despite its avant-garde nature and his lack of directing credentials.

“House” was also adopted for use in other mediums including radio, TV and books, pioneering what is known today as the “media mix” format.