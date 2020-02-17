Japan pop group Arashi cancels concert in Beijing over coronavirus

Popular boy band Arashi is calling off a concert scheduled for this spring in Beijing due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 coronavirus, their agent said.

“Members of Arashi had been looking forward to seeing local fans, but we reached this conclusion after making a difficult decision,” Johnny & Associates Inc. said in a statement posted Monday on its website.

The Foreign Ministry has designated Arashi a special cultural and sports ambassador to strengths Japan’s ties with China. The group will continue acting as a “bridge” linking the two countries, Johnny & Associates said.

One of the many male idol groups promoted by the giant entertainment agency, Arashi’s five members have been active as a group and individually in music, movies, TV dramas, variety shows and commercials since making their debut in 1999.

The members are Satoshi Ono, Sho Sakurai, Masaki Aiba, Kazunari Ninomiya and Jun Matsumoto.