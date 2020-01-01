Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones speaks outside of the Dirksen building of Capitol Hill in Washington in 2018. | AP

Entertainment News

Judge orders conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to pay $100,000 in Sandy Hook case

AP

AUSTIN, TEXAS – A Texas judge ordered conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to pay $100,000 in another court setback over the Infowars host using his show to promote falsehoods that the 2012 Sandy Hook school massacre was a hoax.

Jones is being sued for defamation in Austin, Texas, by the parents of a 6-year-old who was among the 26 people killed in the Newtown, Connecticut, attack.

State District Judge Scott Jenkins ruled on Dec. 20 that Jones and his defense team “intentionally disregarded” an earlier order to provide witnesses to attorneys representing a Sandy Hook father who brought the lawsuit, Neil Heslin. Jenkins also denied Jones’ request to dismiss the lawsuit.

An attorney for Jones did not immediately comment Tuesday. Jenkins’ orders were first reported by The Daily Beast.

Jones operates Infowars in Texas. He is fighting similar lawsuits in Connecticut brought by other families of Sandy Hook victims for promoting a theory that the shooting was a hoax. A 20-year-old gunman killed 20 first-graders, six educators and himself at the school, after having killed his mother at their Newtown home.

The families said they have been subjected to harassment and death threats from Jones’ followers because of the hoax conspiracy.

Jones has since acknowledged that the Sandy Hook killings occurred. His attorneys have defended his speech in court as “rhetorical hyperbole” and deny it was defamation.

In June, the father of 6-year-old Noah Pozner, one of the Sandy Hook victims, won a defamation lawsuit against the authors of a book that claimed the shooting never happened.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST ENTERTAINMENT NEWS STORIES

Monty Python collaborator and Rutles singer Neil Innes attends the screening of "George Harrison: Living In The Material World" at the BFI in London in 2011. Innes has died at the age of 75, his agent confirmed on Monday.
Monty Python star Neil Innes dies aged 75
Monty Python writer and actor Neil Innes has died aged 75, his agent has confirmed. The comedian and musician died of natural causes Sunday night, agent Nigel Morton said. Innes was known for...
A fan dressed as Kyle Ren awaits at a gala screening of "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" film in Cologne, Germany, Dec. 17.
'Skywalker' rises again as 'Little Women' proves big at box office
"Star Wars" was still rising in the last weekend of the year, while "Little Women" broke big at the box office. "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" brought in $72 million over the weekend to rema...
Olivia Newton-John in 2017
Olivia Newton-John, Sam Mendes and Steve McQueen on U.K. New Year's Honors List
Singer Olivia Newton-John and directors Sam Mendes and Steve McQueen all received high honors from the British government Friday. "Grease" star Newton-John was made a dame — the female equivalen...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones speaks outside of the Dirksen building of Capitol Hill in Washington in 2018. | AP

, , , , ,