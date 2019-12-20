Miami Fire Rescue officials work on the scene where the 120-foot yacht named the Andiamo caught on fire Wednesday night at the Island Gardens Marina in Miami Thursday. The luxury yacht is owned by musician Marc Anthony. | AP

Entertainment News

Fire destroys Latin crooner Marc Anthony's $7 million yacht in Miami

AFP-JIJI

MIAMI – A luxury yacht owned by Latin singer Marc Anthony was destroyed in an overnight fire in the Miami bay, the local fire department and U.S. media reported Thursday.

Firefighters took two hours to control the blaze, but the 36.5-meter (120-foot) long yacht could not be saved, officials said.

Two crew members were believed to be on board the Andiamo when it caught fire late Wednesday, “but they were able to get off safely, and there were no injuries,” the Miami Fire Rescue Department said.

Investigators are probing the origin of the blaze, which did not spread to nearby vessels, officials said.

“Boat fires can quickly go from a small compartment fire into an unstoppable blaze in a matter of minutes because of the material found onboard these vessels,” the fire department said.

The celebrity website TMZ said the yacht, valued at $7 million, had five cabins and sleeping accommodations for 12 people, as well as a jacuzzi, a barbecue grill, satellite TV, WiFi and docking stations for jet skis.

The Latin crooner — the onetime husband of singer and actress Jennifer Lopez — often appeared on the ship with celebrity friends in pictures posted on his social media accounts.

According to TMZ, the yacht had been put up for sale but still belonged to the singer.

Miami Fire Rescue officials work on the scene where the 120-foot yacht named the Andiamo caught on fire Wednesday night at the Island Gardens Marina in Miami Thursday. The luxury yacht is owned by musician Marc Anthony.

