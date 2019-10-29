Art / Openings Outside Tokyo

'Aono Fumiaki: Mono, Sleeping, Koejiyama, Voice-over'

by Yukari Tanaka

Nov. 2-Jan. 12, 2020

Fumiaki Aono is known for his work with found objects from various regions of Japan. He has worked with worn-out furniture and items washed up on beaches, “repairing” them into works of art based on imagined narratives, histories and memories of the objects.

Presented are both early and later works, created by Aono in Sendai, Miyagi Prefecture, where he is based, and pieces that tell stories of other areas, including Kuwagasaki in Miyako, Iwate Prefecture, Kichijoji in Tokyo and Okinawa. Also on show are works produced after the Great East Japan Earthquake — an event that has had such an impact on Aono that it influenced his later artistic expression.

Sendai Mediatheque; 2-1 Kasugamachi, Aoba-ku, Sendai, Miyagi. Kotodai-koen Stn. 11 a.m.-8 p.m. ¥500. Closed Nov. 28, Dec. 29-Jan. 3. 022-713-4483; www.smt.jp

