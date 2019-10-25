This combination photo shows (from left) actor Alan Cumming. actress Laura Benanti and actor Norbert Leo Butz. The trio of performers will participate in the inaugural sailing of The Broadway Cruise from New York City to Bermuda from Oct. 10-14, 2020. The stars will perform multiple unique shows on the main pool deck. | AP

New cruise ship stars a raft of bona fide Tony Award winners

NEW YORK – Tony Award-winners Alan Cumming, Norbert Leo Butz and Laura Benanti are headlining an interesting venue for a clutch of Broadway stars — a cruise ship.

The trio of performers will be joined by Sierra Boggess, Jenn Colella, Norm Lewis and Taylor Louderman for the inaugural sailing of The Broadway Cruise from New York City to Bermuda from Oct. 10-14, 2020.

The cruise will borrow the Norwegian Pearl, which accommodates 2,000 people. The stars will perform multiple unique shows on the main pool deck. Cabin prices begin at $995 per person.

Makeup designer Joe Dulude II will do demonstrations and interactive sessions with guests, costume designer Paul Tazewell will discuss his creative process and choreographer Kelly Devine will teach daily dance classes.

