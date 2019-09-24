'Okayama Art Summit 2019: If the Snake'

Sept. 27-Nov. 24

This year, the Okayama Art Summit — an international triennial contemporary art exhibition — is being hosted at five different throughout the city: the former Uchisange Elementary School, Tenjinyama Cultural Plaza of Okayama Prefecture, the Okayama Orient Museum, Okayama Castle and the Hayashibara Museum of Art.

Directed by the French artist Pierre Huyghe, the project features the work of 18 artists, including himself, from all across the globe. The exhibition introduces both young and established artists as well as the historical and cultural significance of the city of Okayama.

Various locations in Okayama; Okayama Station. 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Closed Mon. ¥1,800. 086-221-0033; www.okayamaartsummit.jp/2019/en