A band performs during the Batman fan experience on Batman's 80th anniversary at Grand Park in Los Angeles on Saturday. | AP

Holy anniversary! Displays of bat signal fete Batman at 80

AP

NEW YORK – It’s no joker!

The night was to light up Saturday around the world with the famous bat signal to mark a special anniversary for Batman.

DC Comics was to present a celebration of Batman Day to mark the 80th anniversary of the appearance of crime fighter Bruce Wayne and his masked identity.

Fan gatherings happened all over the world. But the most ambitious party plan was the illumination of the bat signal.

It started at Fed Square in Melbourne, Australia.

The signal also appeared in 13 other cities, including Tokyo, Berlin, Rome, Paris, London, Montreal, Sao Paulo and Johannesburg, as well as New York City’s Domino Sugar Refinery.

Los Angeles also celebrated with a fan experience concert and the Batman Inaugural 5K run.

