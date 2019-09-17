Art / Openings Outside Tokyo

'Shiga-kinbi Art Spot Project Vol.2: "Symbiosis"'

VARIOUS AREAS IN TAKASHIMA, SHIGA

by Yukari Tanaka

Sept. 21-Oct. 20

In the city of Takashima, Shiga Prefecture, there are two main areas, both called Taisanji but spelled with different kanji. Though phonetically sounding the same, the two areas have very different histories. One Taisanji dates back to the Sengoku period (1482 to 1573), also known as the Warring States, while the other saw its first settlers as late as 1949.

Using various locations in both Taisanji areas to showcase works, three contemporary artists have been brought together under the theme of “symbiosis.” Sculptor Kenichi Ishiguro, textile installation artist Yui Inoue and mixed-media artist Kakuya Fujinaga will each explore and interpret the enduring symbiotic relationships between humankind and the land of the two Taisanji areas.

Adogawacho Tanaka and Adogawacho Nakano areas of Takashima, Shiga; Adogawa Stn. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. 077-522-2111; www.shiga-kinbi.jp

LATEST ART STORIES

Gustav Klimt's "Pallas Athene" (1898)
An enlightening buildup to Viennese modernism
'Vienna on the Path to Modernism" at The National Museum of Art, Osaka, is essentially an illustrated history of sociopolitical developments leading to the city flourishing as one of the world's...
Claude Monet's "Argenteuil" (1875) © RMN-Grand Palais (musée de l'Orangerie) / Franck Raux / distributed by AMF
'Masterpieces from the Musee de L'Orangerie: Jean Walter and Paul Guillaume Collection'
Sept. 21-Jan. 13, 2020 The Musee de L'Orangerie in Paris is well-known for its collection of impressionist and post-impressionist masterpieces amassed by Paul Guillaume (1891-19...
Shigeo Toya's "Woods IX," installation view at Vangi Sculpture Garden Museum (2011)
'Shigeo Toya: Body of the Gaze'
Sept. 21-Oct. 19 Since 1988, Saitama-based sculptor Shigeo Toya has won multiple awards, including the Asian Award at the Gwangju Biennale in 2000 and Japan's Purple Ribbon meda...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Yui Inoue's "Look at the Sea" (2011)