'Shiga-kinbi Art Spot Project Vol.2: "Symbiosis"'

Sept. 21-Oct. 20

In the city of Takashima, Shiga Prefecture, there are two main areas, both called Taisanji but spelled with different kanji. Though phonetically sounding the same, the two areas have very different histories. One Taisanji dates back to the Sengoku period (1482 to 1573), also known as the Warring States, while the other saw its first settlers as late as 1949.

Using various locations in both Taisanji areas to showcase works, three contemporary artists have been brought together under the theme of “symbiosis.” Sculptor Kenichi Ishiguro, textile installation artist Yui Inoue and mixed-media artist Kakuya Fujinaga will each explore and interpret the enduring symbiotic relationships between humankind and the land of the two Taisanji areas.

Adogawacho Tanaka and Adogawacho Nakano areas of Takashima, Shiga; Adogawa Stn. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. 077-522-2111; www.shiga-kinbi.jp