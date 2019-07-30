Film director Martin Scorsese (left) meets with Osage Nation Principal Chief Geoffrey Standing Bear in Oklahoma Friday. Scorsese is directing an upcoming adaptation of "Killers of the Flower Moon," by David Grann, about the 1920s slayings of wealthy Osage tribal members after the discovery of oil on their land. | CODY HAMMER / OSAGE NEWS / VIA AP

Martin Scorsese visits Osage Nation ahead of filming 'Killers of the Flower Moon'

PAWHUSKA, OKLAHOMA - Director Martin Scorsese has visited Oklahoma and met with the principal chief of the Osage Nation to discuss filming his upcoming adaptation of “Killers of the Flower Moon.”

The Tulsa World reported that Scorsese and others involved in the film met with Principal Chief Geoffrey Standing Bear and other Osage representatives for about two hours to discuss how the movie will accurately portray the tribe’s culture, history and language.

The movie is an adaptation David Grann’s nonfiction book “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI.” It documents the 1920s slayings of wealthy Osage tribal members after the discovery of oil on their land.

Standing Bear said Scorsese told him Robert DeNiro will play cattleman William Hale. Leonardo DiCaprio is also set to star.

