David Hedison, actor in original sci-fi classic 'The Fly' and two Bond flicks, dies at 92

LOS ANGELES - David Hedison, who starred in the original sci-fi classic “The Fly” and appeared in two James Bond films, has died. He was 92.

A representative from Hedison’s family says in an email Monday that he died peacefully Thursday in Los Angeles with his daughters at his side. He is also known for his role as Capt. Lee Crane in the long-running sci-fi television series “Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea” and as Spencer Harrison on the series “Another World.”

Hedison played scientist Andre Delambre who turned into an insect in the 1958 film “The Fly.” He played CIA agent Felix Leiter in Bond films “To Live and Let Die” and “License to Kill.”

