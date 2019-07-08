Stevie Wonder performs at the funeral service for the late singer Aretha Franklin at the Greater Grace Temple in Detroit last August. | REUTERS

Stevie Wonder tells London concert crowd he will have kidney transplant

LONDON - Stevie Wonder has revealed he will take a break from music to undergo a kidney transplant later this year.

The legendary U.S. singer-songwriter told a crowd in London on Saturday that he had a kidney donor lined up and that the procedure is planned for September.

“I’m going to have surgery,” Wonder said as he wrapped up a set at a music festival in Hyde Park.

“I’m going to have a kidney transplant in September of this year.

“I have a donor, it’s all good,” he added.

The 69-year-old multi-Grammy Award-winner added that he will perform a few more shows before taking a break ahead of the operation.

“I want you to know, I came here to give you my love and thank you for your love,” Wonder told the crowd to cheers.

The Detroit Free Press last week reported that he is fighting “a serious but manageable health issue,” citing sources close to the Motown star.

Wonder was born blind as Stevland Hardaway Judkins, in Saginaw, Michigan, in 1950.

He is said to have learned to play piano, drums and harmonica by the age of nine and released his first album in 1961 under Detroit’s famous Motown record label.

