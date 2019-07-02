'All About Mariano Fortuny'

July 6-Oct. 6

Born in Granada, Spain, raised in Rome and Paris and based in Venice, Italy, the fashion designer Mariano Fortuny (1871-1949) was famed for his Delphos series of elegant and intricately hand-pleated lightweight silk gowns. First designed and introduced during the early 1900s, his garments were coveted by the aristocracy during the early 20th century, with the figure hugging pleats — a trade secret devised with his wife Henriette Negrin — becoming known as Fortuny pleats.

This exhibition traces Fortuny’s background, focusing on his silk dresses and coats, while introducing other facets of his creative work.

On loan from the Fortuny Museum in Venice, which used to be Fortuny’s house and atelier, the designer’s iconic works are accompanied by paintings, prints, photographs, stage costumes and fashion-related documents.

Mitsubishi Ichigokan Museum, Tokyo; 2-6-2 Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo. Nijubashimae Stn. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. (Fri., every 2nd Wed., except holidays till 9 p.m.). ¥1,700. Closed Mon. 03-5777-8600; www.mimt.jp/english



