'Takahata Isao: A Legend in Japanese Animation'

July 2-Oct.6

Since “The Great Adventure of Horus, Prince of the Sun” (1968), the first animated movie he directed, Isao Takahata (1935-2018) has been regarded as one of the great pioneers of Japanese anime.

In the 1970s, he worked on anime TV dramas, such as “Heidi, Girl of the Alps” and “Anne of Green Gables,” moving on to more Japan-focused works in the ’80s. In 1985, he was one of the co-founders of Studio Ghibli, notably directing its “Grave of the Fireflies.” His last work, “The Tale of the Princess Kaguya,” won him the special prize at the Tokyo Anime Award Festival in 2014.

Takahata’s depiction of social issues in anime greatly influenced the industry. This exhibition focuses on his methods and includes documents that are being publicly shown for the first time.

The National Museum of Modern Art, Tokyo; 3-1 Kitanomaru Park, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo. Takebashi Stn. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. (Fri., Sat. till 9 p.m.). ¥1,500. Closed Mon. 03-5777-8600; www.takahata-ten.jp



