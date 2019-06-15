Entertainment News

Italian director Franco Zeffirelli dies at age 96

AFP-JIJI, AP

ROME - Italian film and opera legend Franco Zeffirelli died Saturday at his home in Rome, local media reported.

He was 96.

The director of movies and operas “died serenely after a long illness, which had worsened these last months,” Italian media said, citing family members.

“I never wanted this day to come. Franco Zeffirelli departed this morning. One of the greatest men in the world of culture. We join in the grief of his loved ones. Goodbye, dear Master, Florence will never forget you,” tweeted Dario Nardella, the mayor of Florence, where Zeffirelli was born.

Zefffirelli’s son, Luciano, said, “He had suffered for a while, but he left in a peaceful way.”

Internationally, he is best known for having directed the 1968 film version of Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet” for which he was nominated for an Academy Award.

He also borrowed from Shakespeare for adaptations of “Hamlet” in 1992 with Mel Gibson and Glenn Close, and “The Taming of the Shrew” in 1967 with Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton.

Showing great flexibility, he produced classics for the world’s most famous opera houses, from Milan’s venerable La Scala to the Metropolitan in New York, and plays for London and Italian stages.

Franco Zeffirelli | AFP-JIJI

