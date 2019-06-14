Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. arrives at New York City Police Department's (NYPD) Special Victims Division (SVU) in the Harlem neighborhood of New York City Thursday. | REUTERS

Cuba Gooding Jr. surrenders while denying allegations of groping in NYC nightclub

AP

NEW YORK - Cuba Gooding Jr.’s lawyer said Thursday security video will exonerate the actor from allegations he groped a woman at a New York City night spot.

Video from Magic Hour Rooftop Bar & Lounge in Manhattan showed no criminality on Gooding’s part, lawyer Mark Heller told The Associated Press.

“There is not the slightest scintilla of inappropriate conduct on his part,” Heller said.

Gooding, 51, smiled and waved when he turned himself in Thursday to investigators in the New York Police Department’s special victims division.

A 29-year-old woman told police the Oscar-winning “Jerry Maguire” star grabbed her breast while he was intoxicated around 11:15 p.m. Sunday.

Gooding denies the allegations.

After reviewing the security video, Heller said he was hesitant to let Gooding surrender but decided to go through with it. He said he was surprised police and prosecutors were moving forward with the case.

The lawyer also disputed allegations in media reports from a second woman said to have come forward in recent days, who told police Gooding grabbed her buttocks at a New York City restaurant in 2008.

“There is no pattern of conduct,” Heller said. “It is not uncommon for people to come out of the woodwork when these things happen.”

The Manhattan District Attorney’s office declined comment.

Gooding was involved in another bar-related incident in New Orleans in 2012. In that case, a bartender said the actor was agitated with patrons who wanted photos with him and that he pushed her when she asked him to leave.

An arrest warrant was issued but the bartender declined to press charges.

As for Sunday night, Gooding told TMZ he was at Magic Hour partying with friends but didn’t touch anyone. He said there’s a video that shows “what really happened.”

“I trust the system and will let the process speak for itself,” Gooding said.

Videos posted on social media show Gooding at the Manhattan bar singing the Journey hit “Faithfully” and posing for pictures with fans.

The bar, on the roof of the Moxy Hotel near Times Square, features a mini-golf course and sweeping views of the Empire State Building and other Big Apple landmarks.

Gooding, a Bronx native, rose to fame after starring in “Boyz N the Hood” in 1991.

Six years later, he won an Oscar for his role as a professional football player in “Jerry Maguire.” His signature line, “Show me the money,” became a popular catchphrase.

Gooding was nominated for an Emmy Award last year for playing O.J. Simpson in the FX series “The People v. O.J. Simpson” and recently appeared on Broadway and London’s West End as lawyer Billy Flynn in “Chicago.”

