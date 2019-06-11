Hip hop recording artist Common (left) and Woodstock co-producer and co-founder Michael Lang participate in the Woodstock 50 lineup announcement at Electric Lady Studios in New York in March. The fate of the Woodstock 50 festival is further in doubt after Watkins Glen International announced Monday that it's not hosting the anniversary event. | EVAN AGOSTINI / INVISION / VIA AP

Entertainment News

Woodstock 50 festival in further doubt as Watkins Glen terminates site license

AP

WATKINS GLEN, NEW YORK - The fate of the Woodstock 50 festival is further in doubt after Watkins Glen International announced it’s not hosting the anniversary event.

Watkins Glen issued a two-sentence statement Monday saying it had terminated the site license for the festival “pursuant to provisions of the contract.”

A representative of the festival says a comment will be issued soon.

The festival scheduled Aug. 16-18 has faced a series of issues since a falling-out with backer Amplifi Live in April. Woodstock co-founder and 50th anniversary festival organizer Michael Lang filed a lawsuit against the investor.

The festival announced last month that investment bank Oppenheimer & Co. had signed on as a financial adviser to pull money together.

The tentative lineup includes Jay-Z, Santana, Miley Cyrus, John Fogerty, Dead & Company and Imagine Dragons.

LATEST ENTERTAINMENT NEWS STORIES

Actors Ansel Elgort and Eva Longoria pose together Wednesday after announcing the nominees for the 2015 Screen Actors Guild Awards at the SilverScreen Theater in the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, California.
Ansel Elgort to star in drama series based on memoir 'Tokyo Vice'
WarnerMedia’s production of “Tokyo Vice” is set to bring an adaption of Jake Adelstein’s journalistic investigations into Japan’s criminal underworld to its streaming service. The 10-episode ser...
Former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama appear at the Obama Foundation Summit in Chicago in 2017. The couple's production company is teaming up with Spotify to produce exclusive podcasts for the platform. Under the Higher Ground partnership announced Thursday, the couple will develop and lend their voices to select podcasts on wide-ranging topics to connect with listeners around the world.
Obamas to produce exclusive podcasts for Spotify
Barack and Michelle Obama's production company is teaming up with Spotify to produce exclusive podcasts for the platform. Under the Higher Ground partnership announced Thursday, the former presi...
Akira (left) and Lin Chiling
Akira of Exile marries Taiwanese supermodel and actress Lin Chiling
Akira, 37, a member of top Japanese dance group Exile, and Taiwanese supermodel and actress Lin Chiling, 44, announced they got married on Thursday. The two came to know each other in 201...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Hip hop recording artist Common (left) and Woodstock co-producer and co-founder Michael Lang participate in the Woodstock 50 lineup announcement at Electric Lady Studios in New York in March. The fate of the Woodstock 50 festival is further in doubt after Watkins Glen International announced Monday that it's not hosting the anniversary event. | EVAN AGOSTINI / INVISION / VIA AP

, , ,