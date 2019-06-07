Former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama appear at the Obama Foundation Summit in Chicago in 2017. The couple's production company is teaming up with Spotify to produce exclusive podcasts for the platform. Under the Higher Ground partnership announced Thursday, the couple will develop and lend their voices to select podcasts on wide-ranging topics to connect with listeners around the world. | AP

Entertainment News

Obamas to produce exclusive podcasts for Spotify

AP

LOS ANGELES - Barack and Michelle Obama’s production company is teaming up with Spotify to produce exclusive podcasts for the platform.

Under the Higher Ground partnership announced Thursday, the former president and first lady will develop and lend their voices to select podcasts.

The Obamas launched Higher Ground in 2018 with an initial partnership with Netflix. The idea was to raise new, diverse voices in the entertainment industry. The Spotify partnership seeks to expand the conversation.

In a statement, the former president says podcasts offer an opportunity to “foster productive dialogue, make people smile and make people think.”

Michelle Obama says she hopes they can help people connect emotionally and open their hearts and minds.

LATEST ENTERTAINMENT NEWS STORIES

Akira (left) and Lin Chiling
Akira of Exile marries Taiwanese supermodel and actress Lin Chiling
Akira, 37, a member of top Japanese dance group Exile, and Taiwanese supermodel and actress Lin Chiling, 44, announced they got married on Thursday. The two came to know each other in 20...
Actor Jussie Smollett leaves court after charges against him were dropped by state prosecutors in Chicago March 26.
Embattled actor Jussie Smollett apparently dropped from 'Empire'
Jussie Smollett will not be returning to U.S. television series "Empire," the show's creator says, marking the first public confirmation that the actor has been dropped after a furor over claims th...
Italian opera star Luciano Pavarotti gestures during part of his round-the-world farewell tour concerts in Shanghai in 2005.
Ron Howard frames Pavarotti story through arias for new documentary
Director Ron Howard did not know much about opera, but he understands drama when he sees it, and Italian tenor Luciano Pavarotti's life was packed with it. So when it came to making a documentar...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama appear at the Obama Foundation Summit in Chicago in 2017. The couple's production company is teaming up with Spotify to produce exclusive podcasts for the platform. Under the Higher Ground partnership announced Thursday, the couple will develop and lend their voices to select podcasts on wide-ranging topics to connect with listeners around the world. | AP

, , , ,