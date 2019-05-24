Entertainment News

British Museum opens largest manga exhibition outside Japan

JIJI

LONDON - The world’s largest exhibition of manga outside Japan opened Thursday at the British Museum in London.

Some 70 manga series from about 50 artists, including Osamu Tezuka’s “Astro Boy” and Eiichiro Oda’s “One Piece,” are being displayed on roughly 1,100 square meters of floor space through Aug. 26.

Manga is “the modern graphic art of storytelling first perfected in Japan and is now loved all over the world,” Hartwig Fischer, director of the British Museum, said in a statement.

“Building on Japan’s centuries-old tradition, the best manga have the visual power to excite us and draw us into their world, with inventive storylines that engage our emotions,” Fischer said.

The entrance fee is £19.50 (roughly ¥2700) for adults. Visitors are allowed to freely read manga.

The exhibition touches on subjects such as the history of manga, manga’s place in society and the fan culture it has sparked such as with comic markets and cosplay.

Gengoro Tagame, author of manga series “Otouto no Otto” (“My Brother’s Husband”), which features topics including same-sex marriage, said, “I hope more people will become familiar with manga.”

LATEST ENTERTAINMENT NEWS STORIES

People asking Amazon.com to not sell face-recognition and other technology to federal government agencies, including Immigration and Customs Enforcement, demonstrate outside Amazon.com's annual shareholders meeting Wednesday in Seattle.
In 'Power' move, Amazon TV show protests Gerogia abortion law by leaving state
Amazon is taking "The Power" away from Georgia after the southern U.S. state decided this month to ban nearly all abortions, the TV series' director announced on Tuesday. Reed Morano, who won an...
Director Quentin Tarantino (from left) and actors Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt pose for photographers upon departure from the premiere of the film 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' at the 72nd international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Tuesday.
With Brad Pitt and Leo DiCaprio, Quentin Tarantino debuts a fairy tale in Cannes
Twenty-five years after premiering "Pulp Fiction" in Cannes, Quentin Tarantino returned to the French film festival with neither great vengeance nor furious anger but a gentler fairy tale about 196...
The cast of "Game of Thrones" poses with the Emmy for Outstanding Drama Series during the 70th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles last fall. The finale of "Game of Thrones" drew a staggering 19.3 million viewers in the U.S. Sunday evening, cementing the fantasy epic's status as the most watched television series in HBO history.
'Game of Thrones' scores record TV audience, leaves fans sad and mad
Warning: This story contains spoilers for the final episode of "Game of Thrones." More than 19 million U.S. viewers watched the series finale of television's "Game of Thrones" — a record audienc...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

A man looks at illustrations from the "One Piece" series Thursday at a manga exhibition held at the British Museum in London. The world's largest exhibition of manga outside Japan will run through Aug. 26. | KYODO

, , , , , , ,