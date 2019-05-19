Arnold Schwarzenegger, a cast member in the upcoming film "Terminator: Dark Fate," discusses the film during the Paramount Pictures presentation at CinemaCon 2019, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas last month. | CHRIS PIZZELLO/INVISION/AP

Entertainment News

Arnold Schwarzenegger assaulted during event in South Africa

AP

JOHANNESBURG - Actor Arnold Schwarzenegger was assaulted during a public appearance in South Africa on Saturday, but the 71-year-old appeared to quickly recover and say “I’m just glad the idiot didn’t interrupt my Snapchat.”

Video shows the former California governor standing and filming children at a sporting event in Johannesburg when a man makes a flying kick into his back. Schwarzenegger stumbles forward. The man is quickly grabbed by security. Off camera a man shouts several times “Help me!”

The video shortly afterward shows Schwarzenegger smiling and shaking hands with bystanders but then walking out ringed by security.

Schwarzenegger later posted on Twitter: “Thanks for your concerns, but there is nothing to worry about. I thought I was just jostled by the crowd, which happens a lot. I only realized I was kicked when I saw the video like all of you. I’m just glad the idiot didn’t interrupt my Snapchat.”

He had been attending his Arnold Classic Africa event, which features dozens of sports and fitness activities. In a separate Twitter post, the event blamed a “crazed fan” for the assault.

The statement cited organizer Wayne Price as saying the assailant was “known to the police for orchestrating similar incidents in the past” and that Schwarzenegger was “fine and still in good spirits.”

The actor confirmed he had no intention of laying charges and would continue with another appearance on Sunday as planned, the statement said.

LATEST ENTERTAINMENT NEWS STORIES

The cast of "Game of Thrones" poses with the Emmy for Outstanding Drama Series during the 70th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles last fall. The finale of "Game of Thrones" drew a staggering 19.3 million viewers in the U.S. Sunday evening, cementing the fantasy epic's status as the most watched television series in HBO history.
'Game of Thrones' scores record TV audience, leaves fans sad and mad
Warning: This story contains spoilers for the final episode of "Game of Thrones." More than 19 million U.S. viewers watched the series finale of television's "Game of Thrones" — a record audienc...
French actor Alain Delon reacts after being awarded with a Honorary Palme d'Or during the 72nd edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on Sunday.
Alain Delon, set for Cannes honor, says that at least as an actor, he is 'irreproachable'
France's Alain Delon, set on Sunday to receive an honorary prize at Cannes that has sparked scrutiny of his views on women and same-sex couples, said in a newspaper interview that as an actor at le...
Julianne Moore poses ahead of screening of the "5B" movie documentary May 16 in Cannes, France.
Julianne Moore says personal experiences spurred her to back AIDS ward documentary '5B'
Oscar-winning actress Julianne Moore said her experience of caring for someone infected with the AIDS virus had spurred her decision to help promote the documentary "5B" about the unsung heroes who...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Arnold Schwarzenegger, a cast member in the upcoming film "Terminator: Dark Fate," discusses the film during the Paramount Pictures presentation at CinemaCon 2019, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas last month. | CHRIS PIZZELLO/INVISION/AP

, ,