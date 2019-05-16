Mick Jagger (left) and Keith Richards, of The Rolling Stones perform during their No Filter tour in London last May. The 75-year-old rocker on Wednesday tweeted a video of him dancing around a studio in front of a mirror weeks after he underwent medical treatment, reportedly for a heart valve issue. The treatment forced the postponement of the Rolling Stones' No Filter tour. | MARK ALLAN / INVISION / VIA AP

Entertainment News

Mick Jagger has his moves back after health problems

AP

NEW YORK - It’s as if Mick Jagger is saying “Start Me Up.”

The 75-year-old rocker tweeted a video Wednesday of him dancing around a studio in front of a mirror weeks after he underwent medical treatment, reportedly for a heart valve issue. The treatment forced the Rolling Stones to postpone its No Filter tour.

Jagger was told by doctors in late March he could not go on tour “at this time.” Jagger tweeted he was “devastated” the band couldn’t tour, but said he hoped to be “back on stage as soon I can.”

The Stones’ No Filter Tour was expected to start April 20 in Miami.

LATEST ENTERTAINMENT NEWS STORIES

The cast of "Game of Thrones" poses with the Emmy for Outstanding Drama Series during the 70th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles last fall. The finale of "Game of Thrones" drew a staggering 19.3 million viewers in the U.S. Sunday evening, cementing the fantasy epic's status as the most watched television series in HBO history.
'Game of Thrones' scores record TV audience, leaves fans sad and mad
Warning: This story contains spoilers for the final episode of "Game of Thrones." More than 19 million U.S. viewers watched the series finale of television's "Game of Thrones" — a record audienc...
French actor Alain Delon reacts after being awarded with a Honorary Palme d'Or during the 72nd edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on Sunday.
Alain Delon, set for Cannes honor, says that at least as an actor, he is 'irreproachable'
France's Alain Delon, set on Sunday to receive an honorary prize at Cannes that has sparked scrutiny of his views on women and same-sex couples, said in a newspaper interview that as an actor at le...
Julianne Moore poses ahead of screening of the "5B" movie documentary May 16 in Cannes, France.
Julianne Moore says personal experiences spurred her to back AIDS ward documentary '5B'
Oscar-winning actress Julianne Moore said her experience of caring for someone infected with the AIDS virus had spurred her decision to help promote the documentary "5B" about the unsung heroes who...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Mick Jagger (left) and Keith Richards, of The Rolling Stones perform during their No Filter tour in London last May. The 75-year-old rocker on Wednesday tweeted a video of him dancing around a studio in front of a mirror weeks after he underwent medical treatment, reportedly for a heart valve issue. The treatment forced the postponement of the Rolling Stones' No Filter tour. | MARK ALLAN / INVISION / VIA AP

, , , ,