'Celebration: Japanese-Polish Contemporary Art Exhibition'

May 18-June 23

To celebrate Japan and Poland’s 100th anniversary of diplomatic relations, Kyoto Art Center explores the similarities of the two nations’ artistic sensibilities and cultural perception of seasons and eras.

Despite its complex history, Poland continues to produce new art and craft works and has become renowned for its architectural, filmmaking, music and fashion industries. This exhibition, which takes place at various venues in Kyoto, brings together 21 Polish and Japanese contemporary artists whose works portray the concepts of beauty and criticism. Featured works reflect issues of modern society in both nations.

Kyoto Art Center; 546-2 Yamabushiyama-cho, Nakagyo-ku, Kyoto. Shijo Stn. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. at Kyoto Art Center, later end times at related venues. Free. 075-213-1000; www.kac.or.jp/eng/events/25636/here