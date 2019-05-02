Entertainment News

Ex-AKB48 idol Minami Takahashi gets married on day one of Japan's Reiwa Era

Kyodo

Singer and TV personality Minami Takahashi, a former member of Japanese all-girl pop group AKB48, ushered in the enthronement of Emperor Naruhito and the Reiwa Era by getting married on Wednesday, her agency said.

“I decided to move forward with a new family at the start of the new era Reiwa,” said Takahashi, 28, in a Twitter post.


Takahashi’s agency added her husband is in his 40s, without giving further details in the announcement made Thursday.

She was among the girls who formed the group named after Tokyo’s Akihabara subculture district in 2005. She served as AKB48’s first general director, also overseeing its sister groups, between 2012 and 2015.

Singer and TV personality Minami Takahashi, a founding member of all-girl pop group AKB48, got married on May 1 at the start of the Reiwa Era. | KYODO

