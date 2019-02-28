Actor James Woods poses at the premiere of the film "Bleed for This" at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills, California, in November 2016. A federal appeals court has agreed with the dismissal of an Ohio woman's defamation lawsuit against Woods over Twitter posts during the 2016 presidential campaign season. | CHRIS PIZZELLO / INVISION / VIA AP

Entertainment News

U.S. appeals court rules for actor James Woods in defamation suit over Twitter post

AP

CINCINNATI - A federal appeals court has rejected an Ohio woman’s defamation lawsuit against actor James Woods over Twitter posts during the 2016 presidential campaign.

The Cincinnati-based 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld Wednesday a lower court ruling dismissing the lawsuit by Portia Boulger of Chillicothe (chihl-ih-KAHTH’-ee), an activist for Democrat Bernie Sanders’ 2016 presidential campaign.

In March 2016, a Twitter account mistakenly identified Boulger as a woman who appeared to give a Nazi salute at a rally for then-Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump. Woods’ account retweeted the photos, asking: “So-called #Trump ‘Nazi’ is a #BernieSanders agitator/operative?”

Multiple outlets reported the photo was of another woman, and Woods eventually corrected his tweet.

The appellate judges found Woods’ tweet “could reasonably be read to have an innocent meaning” as merely asking a question.

LATEST ENTERTAINMENT NEWS STORIES

Joseph Fiennes is seen at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles last year.
Fiennes cousins, actor and explorer, adventure on the Nile for TV
Squeezing through tiny tunnels into a mummy's tomb is not something to rattle veteran British explorer Ranulph Fiennes. Yet for his younger cousin, who brought him to Egypt to film a TV show, th...
Image Not Available
U.K. actress Helena Bonham Carter joins rally protesting violence against women
British actress Helena Bonham Carter called on Tuesday for women globally to unite against sexual harassment, the latest in a group of U.K. celebrities and campaigners to join a rally pushing for a...
R. Kelly stops at a McDonald's restaurant in Chicago Monday after a suburban Chicago woman posted the $100,000 bail for him to be freed from jail while he awaits trial on sexual abuse charges.
R. Kelly signs autographs at McDonald's after posting bond, exiting Chicago jail
R&B singer R. Kelly signed autographs and waved at a fan who yelled "I love you!" when he stopped at a McDonald's in Chicago after being released from jail in his sexual abuse case. Kelly po...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Actor James Woods poses at the premiere of the film "Bleed for This" at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills, California, in November 2016. A federal appeals court has agreed with the dismissal of an Ohio woman's defamation lawsuit against Woods over Twitter posts during the 2016 presidential campaign season. | CHRIS PIZZELLO / INVISION / VIA AP

, , , , , ,