R. Kelly stops at a McDonald's restaurant in Chicago Monday after a suburban Chicago woman posted the $100,000 bail for him to be freed from jail while he awaits trial on sexual abuse charges. | WFLD / VIA AP

Entertainment News

R. Kelly signs autographs at McDonald's after posting bond, exiting Chicago jail

AP

CHICAGO - R&B singer R. Kelly signed autographs and waved at a fan who yelled “I love you!” when he stopped at a McDonald’s in Chicago after being released from jail in his sexual abuse case.

Kelly posted $100,000 bail late Monday after spending the weekend in Chicago’s 7,000-inmate jail. He was arrested Friday on charges of sexually abusing four people dating back to 1998, including three underage girls.

Video footage shows Kelly inside the McDonald’s with his entourage ordering food and sitting in a booth late Monday. He’s wearing sunglasses, a tan winter coat and a black hoodie.

One fan yelled “I love you! I love you! I love you!” as Kelly got into a large black Mercedes van. He waved.

Aerial video shows Kelly later entering a cigar bar in the city’s ritzy Gold Coast neighborhood.

LATEST ENTERTAINMENT NEWS STORIES

Image Not Available
U.K. actress Helena Bonham Carter joins rally protesting violence against women
British actress Helena Bonham Carter called on Tuesday for women globally to unite against sexual harassment, the latest in a group of U.K. celebrities and campaigners to join a rally pushing for a...
"Green Book" Oscar-winning director Peter Farrelly reacts Sunday in Hollywood, California.
'Green Book' producers thrilled by win, downplay controversy
Members of the team behind "Green Book" were amazed and thrilled it was crowned best picture at the Academy Awards despite the controversy that has dogged the segregation-era road-trip drama. Co...
Lady Gaga, winner of the award for best original song for "Shallow" from the film "A Star Is Born," gets emotional in the press room at the Oscars on Sunday at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
In Oscars upset, 'Green Book' wins best picture
The segregation-era road-trip drama "Green Book" was crowned best picture at the Academy Awards, handing Hollywood's top award to a film seen as a feel-good throwback to some but ridiculed as an...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

R. Kelly stops at a McDonald's restaurant in Chicago Monday after a suburban Chicago woman posted the $100,000 bail for him to be freed from jail while he awaits trial on sexual abuse charges. | WFLD / VIA AP

, , ,