Sean Penn working on documentary on Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi’s slaying
U.S. actor Sean Penn (left) is filmed near the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul Wednesday. Yasin Aktay, an adviser to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, told AP Thursday that Penn is in Turkey working on a documentary about the slaying of journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the consulate on Oct. 2. | IHA / VIA AP

Entertainment News

AP

ANKARA – A Turkish official says Sean Penn is in Turkey working on a documentary about the slaying of journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul.

Yasin Aktay, an adviser to Turkey’s president, tells The Associated Press on Thursday that the two-time Oscar winner interviewed him in Ankara as part of his “preliminary preparations” for the documentary before leaving for Istanbul where he was due to meet with Khashoggi’s Turkish fiancee.

The Washington Post columnist who was critical of the Saudi crown prince was killed by Saudi agents on Oct. 2 after arriving to handle routine paperwork. Aktay, who was a friend of Khashoggi’s, was the first to alert authorities that the journalist had disappeared inside the consulate.

Turkish media showed Penn filming in front of the consulate building Wednesday.

