‘Like a Star: Leaving and the Things That Are Left’
'At Ryokai Ohashi Moran' (1928) | ASHIYA CITY MUSEUM OF ART AND HISTORY

Art / Openings Outside Tokyo

ASHIYA CITY MUSEUM OF ART & HISTORY

by Yukari Tanaka

Dec. 8-Feb. 11

The Ashiya City Museum of Art and History’s documentation of artists includes historical sketchbooks, diaries, manuscripts and photographs, many of which were once keepsakes of artists’ families and close friends. Such items offer valuable insight into artists’ personal lives and help further understanding of their works.

This exhibition looks into the painters Narashige Koide (1887-1931), Ryokai Ohashi (1895-1943) and Tsuguro Ito (1907-94), as well as the history of the Ashiya Camera Club and Gutai Art Association with a presentation of historical pieces from the museum’s collection.

Ashiya City Museum of Art & History; 12-25 Ise-cho, Ashiya, Hyogo. Hanshin Ashiya Stn. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. ¥500. Closed Mon. 0797-38-5432; www.ashiya-museum.jp/en-top

