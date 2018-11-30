Get Up, Stand Up! UNESCO declares reggae a global cultural treasure
Julian Marley, son of the late reggae icon Bob Marley, performs at a concert celebrating his father's 69th birthday at the National Stadium in Kingston in 2014. | REUTERS

Entertainment News

Get Up, Stand Up! UNESCO declares reggae a global cultural treasure

Reuters

PARIS – UNESCO has declared reggae, the Jamaican music that spread across the world with its calls for social justice, peace and love, to be a global treasure that must be safe-guarded.

Born in the poor neighborhoods of Kingston in the 1960s, reggae reflected hard times and struggle but could also be joyous dance music with its distinctive off-beat.

Its most famous songwriter and performer, the late Bob Marley, became a global superstar with hits like “No Woman, No Cry” and “Get Up, Stand Up.” Other notables include Jimmy Cliff and Toots and the Maytalls.

Artists such as the Clash incorporated its chunky beat and its politics into their own music, bringing it to a wider audience. It caught on from Britain to Brazil and Africa.

“Its contribution to international discourse on issues of injustice, resistance, love and humanity underscores the dynamics of the element as being at once cerebral, socio-political, sensual and spiritual,” UNESCO said in a statement.

The Paris-based UNESCO, the cultural agency of the United Nations, made its ruling at a meeting this week. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

LATEST ENTERTAINMENT NEWS STORIES

This combination photo shows actor William Shatner on the set of ABC's "Boston Legal" in Manhattan Beach, California, in 2004 and actress Nichelle Nichols attending an all-star tribute concert for jazz icon Herbie Hancock in Los Angeles in 2007. Fifty years ago, one year after the U.S. Supreme Court declared interracial marriage was legal, two of science fiction's most enduring characters, Capt. James T. Kirk, played by Shatner, and Lt. Nyota Uhura, played by Nichols, kissed each other on "Star Trek."
Interracial kiss 50 years ago on 'Star Trek' heralded change
It was the kiss heard around the galaxy. Fifty years ago — and only one year after the U.S. Supreme Court declared interracial marriage was legal — two of science fiction's most enduring charact...
Image Not Available
NPR fires critic David Edelstein after 'Last Tango' rape joke
NPR's "Fresh Air" has parted ways with contributor David Edelstein after the film critic made a joke about the rape scene in "Last Tango in Paris" on his Facebook page following Monday's death of d...
pongeBob SquarePants creator Stephen Hillenburg attends the world premiere of "The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out Of Water" in New Yorkin 2015. Hillenburg died Monday of ALS. He was 57.
'SpongeBob SquarePants' creator Stephen Hillenburg dies of ALS at 57
Stephen Hillenburg, who created SpongeBob SquarePants and the absurd undersea world he inhabited, has died at age 57, Nickelodeon announced Tuesday. Hillenburg died Monday of Lou Gehrig's diseas...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Julian Marley, son of the late reggae icon Bob Marley, performs at a concert celebrating his father's 69th birthday at the National Stadium in Kingston in 2014. | REUTERS

, , ,