/

‘Marcel Duchamp and Japanese Art’

TOKYO NATIONAL MUSEUM

by Yukari Tanaka

Oct. 2-Dec. 9

Throughout his career, the French-American artist Marcel Duchamp (1887-1968) challenged the values of Western art through his experimentation with impressionism, symbolism, fauvism and cubism, and his use of risque humor and wit.

In an unusual approach to exhibiting, this show combines the art of Duchamp with Japanese works from the Tokyo National Museum. Divided into two sections, the first, “The Essential Duchamp,” traces the artist’s career from 1902 to 1912 with 150 works on loan from the Philadelphia Museum of Art, including paintings, photographs and his famous “ready-mades.” The second part, “Seeing Japan Through Duchamp,” encourages viewers to reassess Japanese art through the perspective of Duchamp’s unusual vision.

Tokyo National Museum; 13-9 Ueno Park, Taito-ku, Tokyo. Ueno Stn. 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. (Fri., Sat. till 9 p.m.) ¥1,200. Closed Mon. 03-5777-8600; www.duchamp2018.jp

LATEST ART STORIES

Hokusai: Examining the enduring allure of a Japanese icon
The year is 1842 and the artist known as Hokusai is in his 80s. He has already lived nearly twice the average life span of his peers, but his advanced age hasn't stopped him from embarking on a ...
Keiichi Tanaami's "Encounter with the Alternate Dimension A" (2018)
Keiichi Tanaami's visually trippy past
The biographical blurb on Keiichi Tanaami's webpage begins, "A magazine that is packed to the brim with human interests and desires bears a strong resemblance to who I am as a person." "...
'Pierre Bonnard, The Never-Ending Summer'
Sept. 26-Dec. 17 Pierre Bonnard (1867-1947) was one of the original members of Les Nabis, a French post-impressionist group of avant-garde artists who were inspired by symbolism and the spiritua...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge