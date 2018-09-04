‘Qiu Zhijie Living Writing’

Sept. 8-March 3, 2019

Born in Fujian Province and now based in Beijing, artist, writer, critic and curator Qiu Zhijie explores the universal and primordial question of human existence using traditional Chinese calligraphy, photography and video.

His dramatic multimedia works are largely influenced by his formative years in Fujian Province, a region with a history of prosperous sea trade and cultural exchange. Qiu’s works reflect a worldview that he integrates with representations of his own and other people’s relationships with all that surrounds us.

21st Century Museum of Contemporary Art, Kanazawa; 1-2-1 Hirosaka, Kanazawa, Ishikawa. Kanazawa Stn. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. (Fri., Sat. till 8 p.m.). ¥1,000. Closed Mon. 076-220-2800; www.kanazawa21.jp