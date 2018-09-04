‘Qiu Zhijie Living Writing’
'The Heart Sutra' (2005-18) | COLLECTION OF THE ARTIST

/

‘Qiu Zhijie Living Writing’

21ST CENTURY MUSEUM OF CONTEMPORARY ART, KANAZAWA

by Yukari Tanaka

Sept. 8-March 3, 2019

Born in Fujian Province and now based in Beijing, artist, writer, critic and curator Qiu Zhijie explores the universal and primordial question of human existence using traditional Chinese calligraphy, photography and video.

His dramatic multimedia works are largely influenced by his formative years in Fujian Province, a region with a history of prosperous sea trade and cultural exchange. Qiu’s works reflect a worldview that he integrates with representations of his own and other people’s relationships with all that surrounds us.

21st Century Museum of Contemporary Art, Kanazawa; 1-2-1 Hirosaka, Kanazawa, Ishikawa. Kanazawa Stn. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. (Fri., Sat. till 8 p.m.). ¥1,000. Closed Mon. 076-220-2800; www.kanazawa21.jp

LATEST ART STORIES

"XXII"
Indulging in post-apocalyptic nostalgia
Hiroki Tsukuda's "199X" exhibition of frenzied monochrome compositions on acrylic frames is like a '70s prog rock concept album. Each work is individually intense, with its own rhythm and hint o...
"Fish mola" (1950s-'60s)
'Molas and Nature: Textile Art From the Elisabeth Hans Collection'
Sept. 8-Oct. 21 The word "mola" has several meanings for the Kuni people of Panama. It can be used to mean "cloth," or refer to a garment. It is also used to describe colorful handmade textiles ...
"Birth of Siddhartha in the life of Sakyamuni" (Gandhara, 2nd-3rd century)
'Treasures of Buddhist Art'
Sept. 8-Oct. 14 With its roots in India, Buddhism came to Japan via monks traveling on the Silk Road trade route in the 5th century. As it flourished in East Asia, Buddhist artworks also prolife...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

'The Heart Sutra' (2005-18) | COLLECTION OF THE ARTIST