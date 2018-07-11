Original 1926 Winnie-the-Pooh illustrated map breaks auction record at £430,000
In this photo dated May 31,Philip W. Errington holds the original map of Winnie-the-Pooh's Hundred Acre Wood by E H Shepard. Shepard's 1926 hand-drawn original map sold at auction in Sotheby's in London on Tuesday for £430,000, a record price for a book illustration. | YUI MOK / PA / VIA AP

AP

LONDON – The original hand-drawn map of Winnie-the-Pooh’s Hundred Acre Woods has sold at auction for £430,000 ($571,000), a record price for a book illustration.

E.H. Shepard’s drawing sold at Sotheby’s in London on Tuesday for almost three-times its pre-sale estimate.

Shepard’s 1926 sketch features beloved characters including Pooh and Christopher Robin, and landmarks including “Bee Tree” and “Eeyore’s Gloomy Place.”

It was last sold in 1970 for £1,700.

Shepard’s illustrations helped cement the popularity of A.A. Milne’s “bear of very little brain” and his woodland friends. In 2014, an ink drawing of the characters playing the game poohsticks sold for a then-record £314,500.

The map and four other Shepard Winnie-the-Pooh illustrations sold for a total of £917,500 at Tuesday’s auction.

