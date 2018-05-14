Famed French-Armenian crooner Charles Aznavour, 93, fractures arm in fall but Japan tour still on

French-Armenian singer-songwriter Charles Aznavour has fractured his arm in a fall at his home, his press attache said Saturday, adding that the 93-year-old was not seriously hurt.

“It’s nothing serious. Charles Aznavour fractured his humerus (upper arm)” in the fall at his house at Mouries near Arles in southeastern France, the attache told AFP.

Dubbed the French Sinatra, the legendary crooner and prolific writer will turn 94 later this month, but continues to tour despite his age.

Last year he was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and he remains very much in demand.

Aznavour, who has recorded more than 1,400 songs and has more than 60 film credits, is scheduled to play two dates in Japan on May 21 and 23.

He will celebrate his birthday in-between the two shows, then follow up those concerts with further summer appearances in Italy, London, Spain and Germany.

Last month, he was forced to cancel a show in Saint Petersburg after suffering back strain during a rehearsal.