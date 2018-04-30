Danny DeVito gets his own day in his native New Jersey
Danny DeVito participates in the 2017 Tony Awards Meet the Nominees press day in New York last May. The Asbury Park Press reports that the Asbury Park City Council honored Devito on Saturday by declaring his birthday, Nov. 17, as 'Danny DeVito Day' in his hometown. | CHARLES SYKES / INVISION / VIA AP

Danny DeVito gets his own day in his native New Jersey

AP

ASBURY PARK, NEW JERSEY – Danny DeVito has gotten his own day in his native New Jersey.

The Asbury Park Press reports the Asbury Park City Council honored the actor Saturday night by declaring his birthday, Nov. 17, as “Danny DeVito Day” in his hometown.

The honor was announced as DeVito appeared at the Asbury Park Music and Film Festival.

DeVito starred in the classic TV series “Taxi” and films including “Twins” and “Batman Returns.” He starred in the hit comedy “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.”

The 73-year-old was born in Neptune Township and raised in Asbury Park.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy also spoke at the festival, saying: “Danny has never forgotten where he came from.”

LATEST ENTERTAINMENT NEWS STORIES

Benedict Cumberbatch, Robert Downey Jr., Mark Ruffalo and Benedict Wong in a scene from "Avengers: Infinity War"
'Avengers: Infinity War' opens with $630 million to smash global record
"Avengers: Infinity War" took in $630 million in its first weekend, the highest global opening of all time, industry estimates showed on Sunday. "The latest Marvel juggernaut... open...
M. Stewart Ryan and Kristen Feden leave court after a pretrial hearing for Bill Cosby, in Norristown, Pennsylvania, in 2016. Ryan and Feden, the prosecutors who put Bill Cosby away, said Sunday they're confident the conviction at his suburban Philadelphia sexual-assault retrial will stand.
Prosecutors certain Bill Cosby sexual-assault verdict will stand but worried before jury decision
In the tense moments before a jury convicted Bill Cosby of sexual assault, the prosecutor who had branded him a "con man" and called him out for laughing during closing arguments started to worry a...
Actor and comedian Bill Cosby exits Montgomery County Courthouse after a jury convicted him in a sexual assault retrial in Norristown, Pennsylvania, Thursday.
Bill Cosby, in first celebrity trial of #MeToo era, guilty of drugging and molesting a woman
Bill Cosby was convicted Thursday of drugging and molesting a woman in the first big celebrity trial of the #MeToo era, completing the spectacular late-life downfall of a comedian who broke racial ...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Danny DeVito participates in the 2017 Tony Awards Meet the Nominees press day in New York last May. The Asbury Park Press reports that the Asbury Park City Council honored Devito on Saturday by declaring his birthday, Nov. 17, as 'Danny DeVito Day' in his hometown. | CHARLES SYKES / INVISION / VIA AP

,