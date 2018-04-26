Iconic Magnum photographer Abbas dies at 74
Magnum photographer Abbas answers journalists' questions in front of some of his pictures, displayed at the Islamic Institute of Culture on its inauguration day, in Paris in 2013. Abbas, Iranian photojournalist and Magnum photographer, died at the age of 74 in Paris. | AFP-JIJI

Iconic Magnum photographer Abbas dies at 74

AFP-JIJI

PARIS – The legendary Iranian-born photographer Abbas, who covered wars and revolutions across the world during a glittering career behind the lens, died Wednesday in Paris, his Magnum photo agency said.

Abbas, who was 74, joined Magnum in 1981 and covered conflicts and unrest in Bangladesh, Vietnam, the Middle East, Iran, Chile and Cuba as well as documenting South Africa under apartheid.

“He was a godfather for an entire generation of young photographers,” Magnum President Thomas Dworzak said.

“An Iranian transplanted to Paris, he was a citizen of the world who documented without rest wars, disasters, revolutions and uprisings.”

LATEST ENTERTAINMENT NEWS STORIES

Benedict Cumberbatch, Robert Downey Jr., Mark Ruffalo and Benedict Wong in a scene from "Avengers: Infinity War"
'Avengers: Infinity War' opens with $630 million to smash global record
"Avengers: Infinity War" took in $630 million in its first weekend, the highest global opening of all time, industry estimates showed on Sunday. "The latest Marvel juggernaut... open...
Danny DeVito participates in the 2017 Tony Awards Meet the Nominees press day in New York last May. The Asbury Park Press reports that the Asbury Park City Council honored Devito on Saturday by declaring his birthday, Nov. 17, as "Danny DeVito Day" in his hometown.
Danny DeVito gets his own day in his native New Jersey
Danny DeVito has gotten his own day in his native New Jersey. The Asbury Park Press reports the Asbury Park City Council honored the actor Saturday night by declaring his birthday, Nov. 17, as "...
M. Stewart Ryan and Kristen Feden leave court after a pretrial hearing for Bill Cosby, in Norristown, Pennsylvania, in 2016. Ryan and Feden, the prosecutors who put Bill Cosby away, said Sunday they're confident the conviction at his suburban Philadelphia sexual-assault retrial will stand.
Prosecutors certain Bill Cosby sexual-assault verdict will stand but worried before jury decision
In the tense moments before a jury convicted Bill Cosby of sexual assault, the prosecutor who had branded him a "con man" and called him out for laughing during closing arguments started to worry a...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Magnum photographer Abbas answers journalists' questions in front of some of his pictures, displayed at the Islamic Institute of Culture on its inauguration day, in Paris in 2013. Abbas, Iranian photojournalist and Magnum photographer, died at the age of 74 in Paris. | AFP-JIJI

, ,