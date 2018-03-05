Japanese makeup artist Kazuhiro Tsuji and colleagues win Oscar for best makeup, hairstyling in film ‘Darkest Hour’

Japanese makeup artist Kazuhiro Tsuji and two colleagues on Sunday won this year’s Academy Award for best makeup and hairstyling.

Tsuji, the first Japanese to receive the award, shared the prize with Britons David Malinowski and Lucy Sibbick.

The trio was recognized for their work transforming actor Gary Oldman in the film “Darkest Hour” about British wartime leader Winston Churchill.

“Firstly, we would like to give our heartfelt thanks to Gary Oldman. It was a real honor to be on this incredible journey with you. And we would not be standing here today if it wasn’t for you,” Tsuji said in his speech during the award ceremony.

Calling Oldman a “wonderful actor, a dedicated artist and a true friend,” Tsuji said, “This is a dream come true for all of us.”

Oldman requested Tsuji to be part of the film after seeing his portrait sculptures including that of U.S. President Abraham Lincoln.

Tsuji recounted the challenging task of transforming Oldman into Churchill, saying the two men had very different looks.

Tsuji, who hails from Kyoto, was nominated for the award in 2007 and 2008.

“Darkest Hour” will be released in Japan on March 30.