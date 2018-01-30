‘In the Atelier: Journeys of Creation by 10 Artists’
Goro Tsuruta’s 'Street to Ikebukuro' (1946) | TOSHIMA CITY

‘In the Atelier: Journeys of Creation by 10 Artists’

MUSEUM OF TOSHIMA CITY

Feb. 6-March 25

During the 1930s and ’40s, Tokyo’s Toshima Ward was a “village of ateliers,” where rows of houses had attached studios, and artists often gathered in the neighborhood to express their passion for art. The area was later nicknamed Ikebukuro Montparnasse, Tokyo’s version of the artistic hub in Paris.

Focusing on the importance of the atelier — where creative people spend so much of their time — this exhibition showcases videos and other works that introduce 10 artists and their creative processes, while highlighting aspects of life in the 1930s and ’40s.

Museum of Toshima City; IKE Biz 7F, 2-37-4 Nishi-Ikebukuro, Toshima-ku, Tokyo. Ikebukuro Stn. 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Free. Closed Mon., holidays, every 3rd Sun. 03-3980-3177; www.city.toshima.lg.jp/128/museumgroup-exhibition-h29-0.html

