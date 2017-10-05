Japan-born Kazuo Ishiguro wins Nobel Prize in literature

Japanese-born Kazuo Ishiguro has won the Nobel Prize in literature for uncovering “the abyss beneath our illusory sense of connection with the world,” the Swedish Academy said on Thursday on awarding the prize of 9 million kronor ($1.1 million).

Ishiguro was born in Nagasaki in 1954 and moved at age 5 with his parents to Britain, where he still lives and writes in English.

Ishiguro is the third Japan-born winner of the Nobel Prize in literature, following Yasunari Kawabata and Kenzaburo Oe.

The Swedish Academy cited him for “novels of great emotional force.”

The award marks a return to a more mainstream interpretation of literature after the 2016 prize went to singer-songwriter Bob Dylan.

The prize is named after dynamite inventor Alfred Nobel and has been awarded since 1901 for achievements in science, literature and peace in accordance with his will.

During a visit to Japan in 2001, Ishiguro told The Japan Times: “I didn’t visit Japan at all since I left here in 1960 at the age of 5. So I got to my 20s having a relationship with a place called Japan … that was made up entirely of memories and images I had accumulated from books, magazines, comics and movies. It was a very strange Japan of memory and speculation.

“Nevertheless, it was a very precious place to me, and I think that when I realized that this Japan probably didn’t actually exist anywhere other than in my head, I think I very much wanted to preserve this Japan on paper before it faded away from my head altogether.”

Asked in the interview about his common use of the themes of nostalgia and memory, he said: “I continue to find memory a fascinating device. It’s a filter through which we all see ourselves — we tell stories about who we are and what we’ve done in the past and who we have become. And because memory is vague and hazy and open to manipulation, it’s very easy to deceive oneself about one’s life. There is cowardice and heroism in trying to face up to that and bring the past into focus. Maybe … because of my history, there is a part of me that has an irrational fondness for the textures of memory and re-creating them.”