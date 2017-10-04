‘Goodfellas’ actor Charles Low, Robert De Niro’s pal, dies at 89

A real estate developer whose friendship with Robert De Niro led him to an acting career that included a notable appearance in “Goodfellas” has died. Charles Low was 89.

Low died Sept. 18 at a nursing home in New Jersey.

Low and De Niro developed a friendship after the actor became a tenant in a building Low owned in New York City. Low went on to act in several films, including “Scent of a Woman,” “The King of Comedy” and “Once Upon a Time in America,” and also appeared on the HBO series “The Sopranos.”

Low’s most notable role came in “Goodfellas,” where he played wig salesman Morris “Morrie” Kessler. The character was stabbed in the back of his head.

Low’s family says his funeral was held Sept. 20 in Elmont, New York.