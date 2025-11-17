As Japan rose from the ashes and reinvented itself after World War II, the international press was on the ground to cover the country’s transformation and accession to the new global order. This first wave of trailblazing journalists found a haven in an institution that’s celebrating an important milestone this month: the Foreign Correspondents’ Club of Japan (FCCJ).

“The club began 80 years ago in the first days of the American Occupation, and has been a home to domestic and foreign journalists since,” says Dan Sloan, FCCJ’s current president. “We’ve hosted some of the most important Japanese and international newsmakers in the country’s history.”

The club has played host to these figures in various locations across the decades, traditionally in close proximity to the Imperial Palace. In 2018, the FCCJ moved from Yurakucho to its current home in the Marunouchi Nijubashi Building, steps away from the palace moat.